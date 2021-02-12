CALDWELL — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic peaked in Idaho, all counties within the Southwest District Health jurisdiction are below the red health alert level. Canyon County has moved from the orange alert level into the yellow.
Despite all counties moving out of the red alert level, the health district cautions residents to continue taking steps to avoid COVID-19, which continues to spread.
As of Feb. 6, the districtwide incidence rate per 10,000 population is 2.22, considered a yellow alert. Anything over 5 new cases a day per 10,000 is considered a red alert level, and an orange alert is 2.5 to 5 new cases a day per 10,000 people.
Canyon County has a daily incidence rate of 2.33, which is steadily decreasing, according to SWDH. The county has a positivity rate of 7.4%, which is also decreasing and nearing the health district's goal of 5% positivity or less.
However, only 61% of COVID-19 cases have reported knowing where they were exposed, which points to community spread. SWDH investigators said in the release that they are seeing cases exposed through social gatherings, community events, travel, workplaces and households. Fifteen congregate living facilities are reporting cluster outbreaks. Multiple schools in Canyon County are reporting cluster outbreaks, with transmission occurring within the schools.
School districts in Canyon County have reported nine staff members and 46 students with COVID-19; 133 staff and students are in quarantine in the county's school districts, and 44 are in isolation.