CALDWELL — Most of the six counties in Southwest District Health's jurisdiction have seen a decline in new COVID-19 cases and positivity rates.
Gem County on Thursday joined the district's other five counties in the yellow alert level, meaning there are between 1 and 2.5 new daily cases per 10,000 population.
As of Feb. 13, the districtwide incidence rate is 1.67 for the period of Jan. 31 to Feb. 13.
Canyon County's incidence rate has decreased to 1.78, and its positivity rate is 7.28%, still above the health district's goal of 5% or less.
Health district investigators continue to see the virus spread through social gatherings, travel, workplaces and households. Almost 40% of cases in Canyon County aren't sure where they were exposed.
Among Canyon County schools, 106 staff and students are in quarantine after being in contact with a positive case, and 19 are self-isolating due to a positive test.