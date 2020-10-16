CALDWELL — Canyon County will open its five early voting locations Monday.
O'Connor Field House has been open for early voting since Tuesday, and the other four locations will be open starting Monday.
Polling places are open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 30.
Early voting is a way for people to avoid the crush of Election Day polling lines. Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto said he hopes to reduce Election Day lines through early voting and absentee ballot voting.
Any voters residing in Canyon County may vote at any of the early voting locations; unregistered voters can register at the polling locations by bringing a photo ID and proof of residence.
Canyon County voters may early vote at any of the following locations:
- O’Connor Field House – S. 22nd Ave., Caldwell
- Celebration Church – 2121 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa
- Oregon Trail Church of God – 23057 Old Hwy 30, Caldwell
- Melba Valley Senior Center – 115 Base Line Road, Melba
- Notus High School Old Gym – 25260 Notus Road, Notus
To learn more about the election process and the candidates, check out the Idaho Press voter guide, forum coverage and candidate surveys at idahopress.com/elections. The League of Women Voters, a partner of the Idaho Press this year, has candidate surveys available in English and Spanish at vote411.org.