Albertsons pharmacies are now offering additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people aged 65 and older and other eligible individuals who have completed the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech series and whose second shot was administered at least six months ago.

The Boise-based company announced the news Friday in a press release.

“Our pharmacy teams remain committed to doing everything we can to keep our communities healthy," Nikki Price, Albertsons Director of Pharmacy, said. "With new strains of the COVID-19 virus emerging, the CDC continues to state that vaccinations are the best tool we have for avoiding serious illness from COVID-19."

Appointments are not required to receive the booster shot, but patients may make appointments online at albertsons.com/pharmacy/covid-19. Additionally, Albertsons pharmacies are offering customers who receive the vaccine a 10% off coupon for their grocery purchase, up to $200, subject to certain exceptions, the release said.

Also, Albertsons is hosting large-scale vaccine clinics at the Albertsons corporate office at 250 E. Parkcenter Blvd. in Boise. The clinics began Friday and will be held each Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 18.

