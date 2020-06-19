BOISE — Albertsons has rolled back its program paying employees an extra $2 per hour, enacted because of the danger of the pandemic, according to the local United Food and Commercial Workers union.
A press release from the union on Friday said Albertsons announced the return to pre-coronavirus pay rates on June 13.
“It’s unfortunate that Albertsons has made a decision to prioritize short-term profits by cutting hazard pay for its workers, at the exact time that those hazards are increasing,” Jack Caldwell, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local Union 368A, said in the release. “Our members are interacting with the public every day and putting themselves and their families at risk of contracting a potentially deadly disease, all to ensure that their neighbors have access to groceries, health products and other critical items.”
Grocery store workers were essential to help people get access to food and other supplies during the stay at home orders earlier this spring while restaurants were closed. Workers have been provided with plexiglass barriers between checkout stations and customers, masks and health screenings for COVID-19, but customers are not required to wear masks or other equipment to protect employees from possibly contracting the virus.
In a statement, Albertsons expressed appreciation for their employees and said employees will receive a cash bonus after the final paycheck. This will $4 per hour for their average hours worked during the pandemic, with a minimum of 15 hours.
"We are deeply grateful for how our front-line associates served their neighbors in an extreme time of need," the statement said. "Not only did they ensure everyone had access to essential goods, they enacted numerous proactive measures to protect the health and safety of everyone walking into the store."
Other companies that have reduced their extra pay due to the pandemic include Kroger, which owns and manages Fred Meyer.