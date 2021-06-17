BOISE — Alaska Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Boise to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport starting this summer. The service is meant to attract Treasure Valley students to the University of Idaho.
Flights to Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will operate year-around, five times per week, utilizing a Bombardier Q-400 plane. The service begins Aug. 17.
“The Boise Airport is grateful that Alaska Airlines continues to improve connectivity for residents of the Treasure Valley,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp in a news release. “With Idaho’s vast rural geography, regional flights are an important link in our transportation system. I’m confident the nonstop service to Pullman-Moscow matches the needs of our community, and am thrilled Alaska is connecting two important regions of the state again.”
The Idaho State Board of Education last month approved an agreement between the University of Idaho and Alaska Airlines to support the five flights between the Pullman-Moscow and Boise airports. Under the agreement, U of I would guarantee to pay Alaska Airlines $500,000 per year for three years if revenue from the regular flights do not make a profit.
“Nonstop air service between Moscow and Boise improves access for our Vandal families to engage in the quality education offered at our residential campus,” said U of I President Scott Green in a Thursday news release. “It’s our goal to break down barriers to access and do our part to improve the go-on rate of our state. This flight is also vital to all of Idaho’s residents to participate most fully in government and business.”
It's Alaska Airlines' 14th nonstop destination from the Boise Airport. Also on Thursday, the Seattle-based airline announced a nonstop flight between Boise and Phoenix, which will operate seasonally between Nov. 19, 2021 and April 18, 2022.
With the addition of Pullman-Moscow service, the Boise Airport will have nonstop flights to 28 destinations across the United States. After a 48% decrease in travel last year, Boise Airport officials are expecting a busy travel season this summer. They estimate a 20% increase in passengers compared to 2019.