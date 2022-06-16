Alaska Airlines launched daily direct flights from the Boise Airport to Las Vegas and Idaho Falls on Thursday.
According to a press release, both of the new routes fly on aircraft that feature 76 seats, with no middle seats.
“We have deep roots in the Treasure Valley and our commitment to our guests in southern Idaho keeps getting stronger,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. “Reconnecting Boise and Idaho Falls with nonstop air service will drive economic activity and enable further growth of our Boise focus city.”
Since Alaska Airlines designated Boise as a focus city, the release said, the airline has added direct routes to Burbank, California; Palm Springs, California; Chicago O’Hare International Airport; Austin, Texas; Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport; Phoenix; and Everett, Washington.
In regards to development and expansion, the Boise Airport has exhibited a sort of chaotic neutrality as of late, both gaining and losing flight routes.
Recently, JetBlue canceled its route to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, and Frontier has pulled out of the market twice, according to BoiseDev.
But other airlines continue to add flights.
According to airport spokesperson Shawna Samuelson, starting July 11, Delta will add a second nonstop flight from Boise to Atlanta for the summer. This route will be an overnight red-eye and will run every day except Saturday.
Avelo Airlines also recently entered the market and is currently offering a 50% discount on its direct flight to Hollywood Burbank Airport, the airline said in a release.
Those interested in the Idaho Falls and Las Vegas flights can book online at Alaska.com.