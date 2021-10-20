The Boise Airport is adding to its selection of direct flights.
Alaska Airlines announced it will begin nonstop service from Boise to Idaho Falls and Las Vegas beginning June 16, 2022.
With the additions, the Boise Airport now has 29 nonstop destinations; Alaska Airlines added routes from Boise to Austin, Texas; Chicago-O'Hare; Everett, Washington; Palm Springs, California; Phoenix, Arizona; and Moscow/Pullman, Washington, within the past year.
“We are so pleased that Alaska Airlines is bringing more intrastate connectivity to the residents and businesses of Boise," Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in a news release. "Nonstop service between Boise and Idaho Falls enhances both communities, making business and leisure travel more convenient between the two."
The Boise Airport is scheduled to facilitate one inbound flight and one outbound flight per day for Idaho Falls and Las Vegas, the release said. Currently, the flight from Boise to Las Vegas is scheduled to depart at 11:30 a.m.; the flight from Boise to Idaho Falls is scheduled to depart at 7:35 p.m. The schedule is subject to change.
“We have deep roots in the Treasure Valley and our commitment to our guests in southern Idaho keeps getting stronger,” Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines, said in the release. “Reconnecting Boise and Idaho Falls with nonstop air service will drive economic activity and enable further growth of our Boise focus city, including today’s announcement of new nonstop service to Vegas.”