The Nampa Municipal Airport will host 40 classic and antique airplanes on Monday, July 12, from 12-3 P.M. as part of a seven-city tour of Idaho and Oregon.
The Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club, based near Seattle, is organizing the tour, which aims “to recreate the historic barnstorming tours of the 1930s that brought aviation appreciation to communities across the nation,” according to a news release from the club.
The different types of planes on tour include post-war “Aeronica, Beechcraft, Bellanca, Cessna, Piper and Taylor aircraft” as well as “Pre-war Howards, and Interstates,” and “Stearman and Naval Aircraft Factory military trainers,” according to the release.
The group hopes to provide flights to one or two local boys and girls club members during their time in Nampa, said Leo Dondlinger, member and spokesperson for the airplane club, in an email.
The tour begins in La Grande, Oregon, on Sunday, July 11. After visiting Nampa, the tour will head to Emmett on July 13, Buhl and Blackfoot July 14, and Jerome and Ontario, Oregon, July 15.