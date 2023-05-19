BOISE — A Yellow Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the Treasure Valley and will last through Monday.
Michael Toole, the regional airshed coordinator with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, said the smoke is a result of wildfires taking place in western Canada. Wind currents began pushing smoke into northern and eastern Idaho this week, and that smoke is now filtering into the Treasure Valley.
“We’re seeing a little bit of carryover from those areas into ours,” Toole said.
The hope is that by Sunday night and Monday morning conditions will clear back up, Toole said.
Children, elderly people and those with preexisting health issues should be cognizant of the air conditions and cut down on time outdoors, Toole said.
“Right now it’s not horrible but (the air quality index is) definitely higher than it has been the last couple days,” Toole said.
Additionally, all open outdoor burning is prohibited this weekend in Ada and Canyon county cities and unincorporated Ada County, according to the advisory. Outdoor burning remains permitted in unincorporated Canyon County.
This weekend the AQI is projected to hover between 65 and 70, which is designated as a moderate air quality level. Toole said the department will issue any updates if the AQI changes.
With recent increases in western wildfires over the years, Idaho’s air quality has been adversely impacted. While Toole said it does feel early in the year to issue an advisory, he also said it’s not unheard of and pointed out that wildfire season stretches from late April to early October.
This weekend will also be the hottest of the year thus far, with temperatures predicted to touch the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday before dipping back into the 70s early next week.