Pacific Northwest-Heat Wave (copy)

A wildfire burns a section of forest in the Grande Prairie district of Alberta, Canada on May 6. Wildfires in western Canada are currently impacting Idaho's air quality.

 Photo provided by the Government of Alberta Fire Service

BOISE — A Yellow Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the Treasure Valley and will last through Monday.

Michael Toole, the regional airshed coordinator with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, said the smoke is a result of wildfires taking place in western Canada. Wind currents began pushing smoke into northern and eastern Idaho this week, and that smoke is now filtering into the Treasure Valley.

