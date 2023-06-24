Support Local Journalism


Originally published June 22 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Rudy Soto, former Idaho State Director of Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was recently named the USDA’s acting director of external and intergovernmental affairs.

“It’s a really exciting office that I lead,” Soto said in an interview about his new position. “We are responsible for building, maintaining, establishing (and) creating relationships with external partners of the agencies.”

