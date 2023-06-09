Swan Falls ribbon cutting (copy) (copy)

The first phase of Swan Falls extension high school in Kuna was funded by a 2017 bond that cost voters a combined $40 million. It hosts the Kuna School District’s CTE program.

Should a new subdivision be approved by the Canyon County Commissioners, technical students at Kuna’s Swan Fall High School will have a unique new curriculum.

Haven Idaho, a development company formed in 2021, has agreed to donate a lot in its proposed Haven Creek community to the Kuna School District for the district’s career and technical education program. Students from Swan Falls’ CTE program will help design, manage, and assist with construction of a house on the lot, according to the agreement made between KSD and Haven Idaho.

