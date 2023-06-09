...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and Oregon, including the
following areas, in southwest Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID,
Owyhee Mountains and Southwest Highlands. In Oregon, Baker County,
Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Up to two inches total rainfall from slow-moving showers and
thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The first phase of Swan Falls extension high school in Kuna was funded by a 2017 bond that cost voters a combined $40 million. It hosts the Kuna School District’s CTE program.
Should a new subdivision be approved by the Canyon County Commissioners, technical students at Kuna’s Swan Fall High School will have a unique new curriculum.
Haven Idaho, a development company formed in 2021, has agreed to donate a lot in its proposed Haven Creek community to the Kuna School District for the district’s career and technical education program. Students from Swan Falls’ CTE program will help design, manage, and assist with construction of a house on the lot, according to the agreement made between KSD and Haven Idaho.
The lot is in a proposed subdivision located at 9814 Robinson Road in Nampa called Haven Creek. The agreement comes during the district’s push to get voluntary mitigation fees from developers after its $111.4 million bond failed in March.
The bond would have allowed for the building of a new elementary school, Swan Falls High School to be its own functioning school separate of Kuna High School and funded a myriad of improvement projects across the district to help alleviate the district’s overcrowding issues that have been compounded by the city’s growth.
Swan Falls High School Principal Robbie Reno said at Tuesday night’s school board meeting that building the home would be approximately a two-year process before someone moves in, and as such it will likely be a project sophomore students especially benefit from.
Once the residential house is built and sold, the profits made on the lot after paying for materials and other expenses will be donated back to the school district. The estimated profit, according to the agreement, is approximately $100,000. Net profits are also expected to be donated to KSD but the terms of this agreement are negotiable with the builder. Haven Idaho said it is targeting a builder who “will help maximize this financial donation.”
“We try to take on projects where there’s a direct impact on real people. So the mitigation fees are kind of conceptual, theoretical,” Haven Idaho co-founder Justin Ruthenbeck said. “We much prefer to actually do things, because you can pay money to the government and maybe something will happen. But if we take on and we make sure that we do it, and we know that it’ll happen faster and we know it will happen and it’s something that we’re proud of.”
The lot donation is part of Haven Idaho’s “Better Than We Found It” policy in which it tries to have a positive impact on the community surrounding its development. The company has created two other developments, Haven Ridge in Middleton and Caribou Crossing in Idaho Falls.
Ruthenbeck said at Haven Ridge they created a walking path for the community. At Caribou Crossing, Haven Idaho is working with the city to create a 3-acre park with a dog park on a lot adjacent to the development. This is the first time the company has decided to partner with a school district for one of its give-back projects.
Ruthenbeck said two factors go into this decision to abide by a “Better Than We Found It” policy. The first is personal. Ruthenbeck said his last job left him feeling unfulfilled and like there wasn’t something physical he could point out and feel a sense of pride in.
The second reason, he said, is from a more professional point of view.
“Business has a reputation for being all about profits and capitalism, but business only thrives when the people who are your customers are also thriving,” Ruthenbeck said. ”Yes, we need to build houses. Yes, we need to build roads, but part of building communities is also making sure that the people who are there are cared for and are set up in a situation that can thrive.”
The subdivision still needs approval from the Canyon County Commissioners before the Swan Falls House can become a reality. At an initial meeting with the Canyon County Planning and Zoning Commission in February, the subdivision was rejected after neighbors expressed concerns about their wells going dry and commissioners stating they didn’t think the development was compatible with the area.
Ruthenbeck said he understands the “emotional concern” of the neighbors about their wells, but while there are areas of Canyon County where the water supply has been unstable, there are also areas that are stable and even ones where water is plentiful. He said the area his development is located in has proven in water monitoring studies by the Idaho Department of Water Resources to have a plentiful supply.
The requested rezone for the development was conditionally approved after Haven Idaho made certain changes to the plans for the now-29-lot development. These changes included digging a deeper, community well, creating a covered bus stop for children, agreeing to put in a fire suppression system and donating a lot to the school district.
Ruthenbeck said he expects the subdivision proposal to be in front of the Canyon County Board of Commissioners later this month.
KSD Board of Trustees Chairman J.D. Grant expressed his gratitude for Ruthenbeck and Haven Idaho co-founder Tanner Verhoeks at the meeting.
“I just want to say thank you for coming up with this idea, this is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” Grant said. “We’re grateful for this opportunity.”
Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.
Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.