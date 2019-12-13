CALDWELL — Agriculture experts working in industries throughout Idaho presented a varied outlook on the state's agriculture Thursday at the University of Idaho Extension's Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar.
The speakers were wary about a potential recession in 2020 and concerned with the increased cost of labor and farm cash rents, but excited about the growth in Idaho's dairy industry.
Thursday was the third and final day of the seminar, which started in Idaho Falls and ended at UI's Caldwell Research and Extension Center. About 50 farmers and agriculture industry members attended the all-day seminar in Caldwell.
UI agricultural economist Garth Taylor, who presented an Idaho outlook, was quick to celebrate the growth of Idaho's dairy industry. Milk production per cow was up 65% in 2016 compared to 1980, he said, and the state's milk cow inventory was up 126%.
Taylor said Idaho ranks third among western states for the largest net farm income and is the fifth-largest agriculture economy in the nation, behind the Dakotas, Nebraska and Iowa.
Idaho dairy, he said, is outpacing total Idaho agriculture in real cash receipts — the revenue from the sale of agricultural items, program payments from government agencies and payments from private crop and livestock insurance programs.
Total farm cash receipts in Idaho remained stagnant from 2017 to 2018, he said, and there was a decrease in farm income in that time.
Experts at Thursday's seminar raised concerns over the predicted upcoming recession. Riley Griffin, vice president of credit at Northwest Farm Credit Services, said 10-year and two-year U.S. Department of the Treasury rate trends may be showing a recession is inevitable in the next few years.
"There is a concern that we could see a recession in 2020," said James Carr, director of West Coast Dairy in Twin Falls. "I think you have done so much damage with the trade wars that it is inevitable that we are going to see some kind of slowdown."
Regardless of a recession on the horizon, Ashlee Westerhold, UI Extension area economist, said Idaho farmers will likely see input costs continue to increase. Input costs include interest rates, labor, fuel, power costs, fertilizer, seeds and cash rent.
Westerhold said farmers are seeing labor wages increase rapidly. Her presentation showed the wage rates per hour in Idaho for agricultural labor have risen from $10 an hour to just under $15 an hour for general farm workers.
Westerhold also said farmland cash rents have increased. She listed Canyon County as one of the Idaho counties that saw some of the most substantial increase in farmland cash rents.
Westerhold predicts prices will continue to go up for inputs, affecting farm income and the cost of production.