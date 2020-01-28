CALDWELL — Over 100 agriculture exhibitors set up booths at the Western Idaho Ag Expo on Tuesday at the O’Connor Field House in Caldwell, displaying tractors, tractor tires, building samples, lighting samples and other agriculture equipment for attendees to see.
The looming question over the heads of a few exhibitors was not just how to promote their latest agriculture technology, but how to protect Idaho’s farmland and encourage young people to pursue farming as a career.
Sid Freeman, a Canyon County farmer, was at the expo with the Idaho Future Farmers of America Foundation, an organization that promotes agriculture education in Idaho. He was selling tickets to a raffle that supports scholarships for FFA students in Idaho.
“I encourage agriculture education,” Freeman said. “We need to support agriculture education because right now less than 1% of this nation’s population are farmers. Out of 340 million people in the U.S., we have less than 1% of this population.”
The foundation is in its 10th year of providing scholarships to Idaho FFA seniors.
The small percentage of farmers in the U.S. is concerning, Freeman said
“So at what point is it critical?” Freeman said. “It is critical already. Places where you see the houses being built, those were the small family farms. And now we keep dwindling out all of the small family farms and next thing you know, all we are going to have is corporate farms.”
Lori Kent, administrative assistant to the Canyon Soil Conservation District, voiced similar concerns from her booth at the agriculture expo.
Kent said outreach, like the expo, are important to hold because “we are losing more and more of our farmland every year.”
She added that the Canyon Soil Conservation District also does presentations in schools, “students are important and it is important for everyone to know about what is going on.” Farmers are getting older and their children often don’t want to farm like they have, Kent said.
The Canyon Soil Conservation District is one of 50 conservation districts in Idaho that provide leadership, information, education and financial assistance for the conservation of natural resources when it comes to farming in the state.
The district has a 319 federal grant program the provides assistance to farmers in Ada and Canyon counties for water quality or resource projects.
Kent said the district comes to the expo every year to promote best practices when it comes to water and natural resource conservation.
FARM INNOVATIONFarmers Jim and Maria Chapman of American Falls have come up with their own solution to save and conserve soil in the agriculture industry with an add-on to row crop planters called Little Diker.
Little Diker, invented by the Chapmans, can be added on to most planter machines to dig holes between rows of crops to trap water in the soil and to prevent wind erosion.
Jim Chapman said they came up with the idea for the planter machine add-on when he was doing crop consulting for a sugar beet farmer in Blackfoot. Chapman said the farmer had his beets planted on a slope, so when the water would start, it would run off the fields.
“I started working with him,” Chapman said. “We put some dikers on his planting machine, so when we run the machine, it runs the dikers where you want them.”
The diker puts holes in the soil, so the water doesn’t run off the fields.
After using the diker once, Chapman said the farmer had several sugar beet growers looking at his fields and wanting a diker machine for themselves.
Chapman said he would just give farmers a copy of the diker add-on and ask that they get it manufactured themselves, but the growers would tell him it was too expensive if they went elsewhere.
Chapman said he asked his son-in-law to start manufacturing them out of his metal shop in Boise, American Craftsman.
“It was at a price we could sell them, growers could afford them and we could make a little money,” Chapman said.
Chapman said the company, Desert Sunset Ag, started selling the dikers to sugar beet farmers, corn farmers, bean farmers and cotton planters.
He said the company has sold over 200 sets of the dikers, including out of state. Maria Chapman, said they sold one to a cotton grower in Texas.
“It was just an idea I had and it has taken off,” Chapman said. “The cool thing about it is it saves soil, saves it from wind erosion.”
Chapman added that once one Little Diker gets sold in an area, the next spring at least two more farmers want to buy one.
“We put one in an area and it grows in a circle,” Chapman said. “We have sold some to dairies, corn guys, sugar beet growers. It has been kind of cool.”
The Western Agriculture Expo is an annual two-day event, put on by Spectra Productions, an Eagle-based company. The O’Connor Field House will host the expo again Wednesday.