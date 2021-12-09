BOISE — After organizers of the Idaho Potato Drop cast doubt on the location of this year's event, due to a disagreement with the city of Boise, they have since decided to host the New Year festival at its usual location.
Sandi Nahas, co-executive and organizer of the Idaho Potato Drop, confirmed to the Idaho Press Thursday that the ninth annual event will return to the Boise Capitol Mall.
In October, the Idaho Press reported that the event could move to Nampa after tensions flared between the organizers and the city of Boise's event planning team. Dylan Cline, founder and CEO of the Idaho Potato Drop, abruptly left a meeting with the city of Boise's Special Events Team during a tense discussion over the details of this year's event.
Those issues appear to have been resolved. Organizers were not available for a phone interview Thursday, but Nahas referred via text message to the event website, which describes the Potato Drop as "Idaho’s signature holiday event that can only be truly experienced LIVE at the Idaho State Capitol!"
The Idaho Potato Drop involves live shows, fireworks, food and the dropping of a giant potato to ring in the new year — Idaho's version of New York's Time Square Ball. Last year's drop was held virtually and streamed from Nampa, due to coronavirus safety concerns.
This year, the drop will return to Cecil D. Andrus Park in front of the Statehouse, where event staff will enforce COVID-19 safety measures. Those include requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a 72-hour negative test result to enter the beer garden and VIP areas, according to the website. Masks are also required where six feet of distance between guests cannot be maintained.