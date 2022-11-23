...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
The Hot Wheels tree was decorated with Hot Wheels and motor oil cans and more.
A team of judges evaluates one of the Festival of Trees entries. From left are Doug Brigham, College of Idaho co-president; Jenny Hirst, pastor, Collister United Methodist Church; and Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary.
Jeanne Huff
Jeanne Huff
The Grinch made an appearance as one of the Festival of Trees entries.
Jeanne Huff
“Pa Rum Pom Pom Pom” was a hit with Jodi Peterson-Stigers’ team — and Mayor Lauren McLean. “It’s my favorite,” she said.
Jeanne Huff
The pom poms decorating one tree were handmade.
Jeanne Huff
Children can be alerted for their living room chat with Santa via text at the 2022 Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees.
After two years away due to the pandemic, the annual Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees has returned to the Boise Centre and will be open to the public through Sunday. The culminating event is a fashion show on Monday, Nov. 28. This year’s beneficiary is the new Neuro Surgical Trauma Intensive Care Unit.
The seven day-long fundraising event includes a Festival of Trees decorating contest; a gala; live and online auctions for holiday trees, wreaths and table decorations; Santa’s Village featuring Jingles, the Talking Tree and Santa’s Living Room with Santa Claus; Lego and art crafts and a Lego exhibit created by the Idaho Lego Users Group; performances by singers, dancers and musicians; and more.
“We are so thankful that after a virtual event in 2020 and no festival in 2021, we are able to return in person with the premier event that ushers in the holiday season in the Treasure Valley,” said Jill Aldape, vice president of philanthropy at Saint Alphonsus. “The Festival of Trees has been a cherished tradition for thousands of Treasure Valley families for nearly 40 years and serves as a kickoff to the holiday season. This year’s event will help us equip and operate the most comprehensive neurological treatment facility in Idaho.”
This year, professional, amateur and school teams decorated 82 trees and 300 wreaths, and table top and decor items. Thirty teams of three to four members, including nonprofit and public service leaders, elected officials, media representatives, and educators evaluated the trees/decor. After the judging, trees are auctioned off, either in the live auction during the black-tie gala on Tuesday or during the online auction, which opened to the public on Wednesday.
According to Amber Buckles, program coordinator of philanthropy services for the Saint Alphonsus Foundation, people traditionally dig deep for this fundraiser — “the price range for the live auction is upwards of $10,000 for one of the trees,” she said, and those in the online auction regularly fetch between $2,000 and $3,000.
The Festival is open to the public on Thanksgiving Day from 2 to 9 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27, concluding with a fashion show and luncheon on Monday, Nov. 28.
Children can schedule appointments with Santa Claus, who will be on hand to greet them throughout the public admission hours, said Nancee Bakken, director of the Saint Alphonsus Foundation Festival of Trees event. This will eliminate standing in line in the cold weather waiting.
“When they check in, they can leave their name and phone number and they will get a text message alerting them 10 minutes before their turn,” Bakken said.
Parents can take photos of the momentous occasion on their phones and Walgreen’s is offering 50% off prints.
“Or if people have photo printing at home, they can do that for nothing,” Buckles said.
Festival highlights include a model train display from the Train Collectors Association of the Treasure Valley as well as the intricate Lego displays. And at Santa’s Village, kids can also make their own holiday creations using Lego bricks.
Other special attractions during the festival include a children’s scavenger hunt, an art contest for K-6 grade students and a holiday gift shop. The winner of the art contest will be featured on this year’s Saint Al’s Christmas cards, said Buckles.
New this year, tickets will be available both online and onsite at the Boise Centre so people can pre-purchase tickets and bypass the ticket line. Prices are $10 for adults, $6 for children, seniors, and members of the military. Fashion show tickets are $100 per person for standard seats; $150 for premier seats. To purchase tickets online or to view and bid on decorated trees, go to the website: saintalphonsus.org.