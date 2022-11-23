Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


After two years away due to the pandemic, the annual Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees has returned to the Boise Centre and will be open to the public through Sunday. The culminating event is a fashion show on Monday, Nov. 28. This year’s beneficiary is the new Neuro Surgical Trauma Intensive Care Unit.

The seven day-long fundraising event includes a Festival of Trees decorating contest; a gala; live and online auctions for holiday trees, wreaths and table decorations; Santa’s Village featuring Jingles, the Talking Tree and Santa’s Living Room with Santa Claus; Lego and art crafts and a Lego exhibit created by the Idaho Lego Users Group; performances by singers, dancers and musicians; and more.

Recommended for you

Load comments