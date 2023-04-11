Originally published April 10 on KTVB.COM.
Heading into the 2023 edition of Treefort Music Fest, there were community questions about how the high-traffic event would impact the festival’s new main stage at Julia Davis Park.
“Nothing pleases a park and recreation director in any community in the country more than to see their facilities and parks get used. That's the most important," Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. "Build a park and nobody comes is probably not a good thing."
It’s that spirit from Holloway that encourages big events in Boise’s beautiful parks. And what better super-show idea than to combine Julia Davis Park with Treefort Music Fest?
“It was a great event and it put a lot of money into our economy. And again, that's a big part of parks and recreation is, what can we do to help drive economic impact within our community?” Holloway said.
The word impact though, drew questions. What would a music festival with thousands do to the park? Add in a week straight of cold and wet weather, and it took a toll on the park.
"We were watching the forecast really close and so were the Treefort organizers as well. But our response to that is rain or shine, this event is going to come off," Hooloway said. "And so let's make the best of how we can make this event work the best for the people that come here and we'll deal with what the after effects are."
As you can imagine, the grass in high-traffic areas basically turned to mud as Treefort fans danced their way through the park, enjoying live music, shows, and conversations.
“That’s what a park is for,” Holloway laughed.
Yet, there is a cost to fix the consequences of fun, one that Treefort organizers are on board with.
“Price tag's about $41,000, and it's come solely from the Treefort usage in the park," Holloway said. "The (cost is for) things that we have to do to bring it back up to where it was before the event occurred."
Holloway says the entire Treefort team has been great to work with, and Treefort has made sure the park is maintained and brought back to top-tier conditions. Already though, the park is fixing itself, evidenced by the grass near the Gene Harris Bandshell.
“Everything you see green here has pretty much popped up since Treefort. So, this is all new. It was pretty much mud. And this is the grass making its way back up through the mud," Holloway said. "And again, I think it's the health of the turf that we have in this area that once the once all the foot traffic was off of it and the rain has stopped, all of a sudden you start seeing green start to pop up all over."
The park has regenerated so well in a short time that the cost of sodding and seeding impacted areas is actually less than first estimated. Holloway noticed really quickly after the festival that the park seemed to respond well.
“Julia Davis, she's a great park, and she started coming back already," Holloway said. "We started seeing, within a couple of days, grass start popping up through the mud."
Another interesting factor that went into holding Treefort at the park was how the animals of Zoo Boise would respond to live music.
“None of our animals experienced any stress or anxiety through that entire five-day period," Holloway said. "So, we know now our animals can handle it based on that decibel level restriction. And yet everyone still enjoyed Treefort."
