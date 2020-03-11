BOISE — After a standoff lasting more than four hours, police on Wednesday arrested a Boise man they say battered, choked and sexually assaulted a woman he knew.
Neil Bunker, 45, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, rape, attempted strangulation, and domestic battery, all felonies, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
Police first responded to the home where the standoff took place — near the intersection of Dorian and Hervey streets — at roughly 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They found a woman in the home’s front yard, and also found evidence a domestic battery had occurred. They took her to a safe distance where paramedics could treat her; she was later taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police believe she had been battered, choked and sexually assaulted by a man she knew, later identified as Bunker. While she was able to run from the house at one point, officers believe Bunker grabbed her and pulled her back inside. She escaped once more, and was able to call police from a neighbor’s house.
Bunker had fled by the time police arrived, according to the release, but he later returned to the home. He refused to comply with police commands to come out, and barricaded himself inside, according to the release. The ensuing standoff lasted more than four hours and placed nearby Whitney Elementary School in shelter-in-place mode.
Eventually, Bunker surrendered himself without further incident. He was booked into the Ada County Jail not long after 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the jail’s website.