Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In emotional comments Thursday, Boise’s city councilmembers tied their own experiences with the city to how they want the future to be with the new zoning code rewrite.

For example, Councilmember Holli Woodings, who made the motion to approve the rewrite, spoke about growing up in the North End, walking downtown and buying ice cream from a nearby store. She said she lived there during college and it’s where she and her husband bought their first home together.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Load comments