The Hollywood Market and Yoga Spa sits amid residential properties In Boise’s North End neighborhood. A zoning code rewrite is intended to allow more businesses within walking distance of neighborhoods.
The Hollywood Market and Yoga Spa sits amid residential properties In Boise’s North End neighborhood. A zoning code rewrite is intended to allow more businesses within walking distance of neighborhoods.
In emotional comments Thursday, Boise’s city councilmembers tied their own experiences with the city to how they want the future to be with the new zoning code rewrite.
For example, Councilmember Holli Woodings, who made the motion to approve the rewrite, spoke about growing up in the North End, walking downtown and buying ice cream from a nearby store. She said she lived there during college and it’s where she and her husband bought their first home together.
“It was a wonderful place to grow up,” Woodings said. “It really afforded us the opportunity to live in the same neighborhood with a variety of needs at a variety of times in our life.”
The code, which was approved Thursday night in a unanimous vote from the Boise City Council, on some levels is a reimagining of Boise for the coming decades, but also a return to how older neighborhoods like the North End mix residential and commercial uses in the same areas.
The goal is to mix uses, grow denser and avoid urban sprawl. At the same time, the density is intended to help with setting up better public transportation and more affordable housing.
There were some generational splits in public reaction to the code. Many younger people were in favor of the rewrite. At the same, many older people were skeptical it could deliver on its promises.
City staff made a series of recommendations and compromises based on public testimony. Ultimately the code itself and the changes were enough to convince every council member to vote in favor.
The changes included allowing billboards to display a message for eight seconds, making electrical substations a conditional use in every zone, increasing long-term bike parking, changing accessory dwelling unit requirements and reducing the length of affordability deed restrictions.
The ordinance will come back before the city council for a first reading on June 27. Its third reading and the final vote will be on July 18, city spokesperson Maria Weeg said.
“There's a lot of people that are in my situation, that maybe never even owned a home, that feel like they missed the lottery ticket,” Councilmember Colin Nash said. "I'm proud to be casting a vote in favor of the motion.”
"This will be the certainly the greatest privilege I ever have to be able to vote in favor of this,” Councilmember Patrick Bageant said.
People say the mark of a good compromise is when everybody is unhappy. Over the course of the Boise Planning & Zoning hearings and the city council hearings, many Boiseans were split on whether the code went too far or not far enough.
And while almost every councilmember had things they wanted to change, they all voted for it.
“Are there things that I want changed and I want put on the record? You bet,” Councilmember Luci Willits said. “There's a lot of things that I want to change that have been addressed. It's not everything. I think if you look at my colleagues, every one of us has a list that we would change, but overall, I think it gets us down the road.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.