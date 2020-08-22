BOISE — Shirley Hurley's biggest fear is that one day she will go to her mother's window at Shaw Mountain of Cascadia and the staff will say she isn't feeling well.
“I would be devastated if I had to say goodbye to my mom on an iPad or iPhone,” Hurley told the Idaho Press. Her mother, Mary Hurley, is 95.
A quarter of the state's long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, are dealing with a current outbreak. Shaw Mountain is among them. Collectively there are more than 1,500 current cases of COVID-19 at 108 facilities, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. That includes both staff and residents.
Long-term care facilities face unique challenges in defeating the virus. Asymptomatic caretakers may unknowingly bring the virus into a facility full of vulnerable residents.
"It is the combination of the behavior of this virus and the unique threat it presents to the people we care for — older adults and those with disabilities with multiple (health conditions)," said Robert Vande Merwe, executive director for the Idaho Health Care Association.
Idaho's long-term care facilities have essentially been closed to visitors since the governor's stay-home order in late March. A few facilities reopened briefly for visitors, but facilities in Ada County closed again in July when the county moved back to Stage 3 of reopening.
Other counties in Idaho can open long-term care facilities for visitors, but Health and Welfare recommends facilities with active coronavirus cases keep residents in their rooms.
Shirley visits her mom nearly every day, but since March she's had to settle for sitting outside her mother's window. Separated by a pane of glass, Shirley had to get creative to stay connected. She would bring handmade signs with messages of love and support. Shirley would blast music from her phone and dance with her dog, which cracked Mary up. Mary would borrow one of the caretaker's cellphones so the two could talk.
In recent weeks, though, Shirley's hope and stamina have waned.
“We used to say, ‘See you soon,"” she said. "Now, I just don't know."
A couple of weeks ago, Shirley saw story in the Idaho Statesman about Shaw Mountain seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
“I dropped the newspaper, got dressed and went over there,” she said. “I was crying, but had to stop because I didn’t want to make Mom cry.”
Mary has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, a chronic inflammatory lung disease, and last December she got sick with pneumonia. Her weak lungs worry her daughter.
Shirley said her mother struggles with dementia and always asks her to come in when she visits. Most recently, she said, “What? Am I in prison here?”
“I said, ‘No, Mom, but when I see you I am going to sit on your lap and you’re going to hold me like a baby.'"
CASES IN FACILITIES
Cases of COVID-19 among long-term care facility staff and residents make up only about 6% of the state's total cases, but account for 58% of the state's death toll.
Overall, these facilities, which include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities, have reported a total of 1,882 cases and 172 deaths, compared to 29,120 cases and 298 deaths statewide.
Facilities have reported more cases and deaths in the past month then in the first four months of the pandemic combined. As of July 24, there had been a total of 849 cases at 63 facilities and 80 related deaths.
The rise in cases at facilities is due in part to the state reopening businesses, said Tamara Prisock, DHW administrator for the Division of Licensing and Certification in an email.
More people are out shopping, dining and enjoying summer activities, including staff of long-term care facilities, Prisock said.
"Many of the outbreaks in long-term care facilities start with facility staff testing positive for COVID-19," she said.
There's also a higher awareness now of the number of cases at care facilities, because testing has increased, she noted.
Still, Idaho's testing capacity at long-term care facilities is not on par with CDC recommendations or other states, Vande Merwe with the health care association said.
"It feels like we are on our own when it comes to acquiring PPE (personal protective equipment) and increased testing," he said in an email.
The state's Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee appropriated $13 million to assist with testing staff and long-term care patients, Vande Merwe said. The committee is also looking to appropriate another $13 million to help with nursing home staff. The industry is in dire need of employees.
Randy Nye, director Park Place Assisted Living in Nampa, said the facility has been on heightened alert, even without any active cases. The continued social distancing requirements and limitations on visits are starting to wear on residents.
"Generally they are all frustrated by the restrictions and getting tired of them, but they are also appreciative of them and know why we have to go through these steps," Nye said. "They understand they are at risk."
'IT HAS BEEN HEARTBREAKING'
Hurley, a hairdresser in Boise, has gotten tested four times, each coming back negative. She wears a mask at work, even wearing two on top of each other if she is seeing a client who is worried about the virus.
She recently begged Shaw Mountain to let her come in and see her mom and cut her hair outside. They wouldn’t budge.
Hurley said she doesn’t blame the staff at Shaw Mountain for the increase in COVID-19 cases or for her frustration.
“I blame the government,” she said. “You get the feeling they do not care about the older people, that they are just collateral."
The same thought crossed Willene Griffin’s mind in April, when her 92-year-old mother, a resident of Copper Springs Senior Living in Meridian, tested positive for coronavirus.
Griffin’s mother recovered, but the facility as of Friday still has 86 ongoing cases among residents and staff, according to Health and Welfare. Copper Springs has seen a total of 15 deaths related to COVID-19.
Griffin has been finding out about the positive cases in the newspaper, she said, because Copper Springs has not told her about its positive cases or deaths.
"It has been heartbreaking for me," Griffin said. "There is no way to get any kind of eyes or ears in there to see what is happening, to see if my mother is being taken care of properly, if she is getting enough food."
Copper Springs did not respond to an emailed request for comment. Frontier Management, a senior housing management company, that runs Copper Springs did not respond to a request for comment.
Griffin said she doesn't know how Copper Springs is notifying people about positive cases or deaths. She is also unsure how it is separating positive cases from people who have recovered.
Griffin feels powerless, and she has no idea when she will be able to see her mother face to face. She said it is depressing to have to stand in a bush outside her mother's window to talk to her.
"It says a lot about a country about the way they care for the most defenseless," Griffin said. "When a highly developed country takes care of their most vulnerable with such disregard, I don't think that is right."