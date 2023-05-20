Marielena Vega

Originally from Wilder, Marielena Vega is a farmworker activist. She traveled to Washington, D.C., and spoke to hundreds of attendees at the “Farmers for Climate Action: Rally for Resilience” event on March 7.

 Screenshot from video/Idaho Capital Sun

In March, Marielena Vega traveled to the U.S. Capitol alongside 20 progressive agricultural groups to represent the Idaho farmworker community during the Rally for Resilience in Washington, D.C.

In her speech to hundreds of attendees, the Canyon County native urged Congress to prioritize climate change policy and protections for farmworkers. She lobbied for those protections in the upcoming farm bill, an omnibus, multiyear law that governs many agricultural and food programs across the country.

