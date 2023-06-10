On June 8, a hunter shot and killed a grizzly bear in the Idaho panhandle, north of Upper Priest Lake.
The man, who is not an Idaho resident, reported that he mistook the bear for a black bear and reported it to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, according to a press release from the department.
“All hunters are encouraged to review their bear identification skills to avoid mistaken identity,” the release said. “Size and color of the animal are not reliable indicators of species. It’s best to look at multiple features in order to make the right call. Grizzlies typically have short, rounded ears, a dished facial profile, a prominent shoulder hump and 2-4 inch long claws.”
Mistaking black bears for grizzlies is an issue environmental groups have been concerned about for some time. Black bear hunting is legal, but in the lower 48 states, grizzly bears are a protected species, meaning killing them is illegal, except in the case of self-defense or defense of others, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
Illegally killing grizzlies can result in a $10,000 fine, according to Idaho code, but it is not clear if the same penalty applies to people who mistakenly kill grizzlies.
In early June, a week before news broke of Thursday’s grizzly bear killing, representatives of nine environmental groups sent letters to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department asking them to require bear identification tests for black bear hunters.
The organizations contend that grizzly bear deaths continue to occur because black bear hunters sometimes cannot tell the difference. Though Montana requires black bear hunters to pass a black bear identification test, Idaho and Wyoming do not require such tests.
“The inability of hunters to correctly identify protected grizzly bears has been a deeply troubling and ongoing issue, and one that will only continue if Wyoming and Idaho don’t require hunter education,” said Wendy Keefover, senior strategist for Carnivore Protection at the Human Society of the United States, in a statement about the effort.
Apart from Keefover’s organization, the groups supporting the effort were the Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Clearwater, the Sierra Club, WildEarth Guardians, the Western Watersheds Project, Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment, and Friends of the Bitterroot.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s website offers information to black bear hunters to help them learn to distinguish the bears, said Roger Phillips, public information supervisor for the department. But department officials are not interested in requiring an identification test at this time, he said.
“This is something we have been doing for a long time, but we’ve never felt the need to make (a test) mandatory,” Phillips said.
In Idaho, grizzlies live in the areas outside of Yellowstone National Park and parts of the panhandle. Prior to Thursday’s incident, the most recent Idaho shooting of a grizzly bear by someone mistaking it as a black bear was in 2020, Phillips said. (In 2021, two men from Ashton, Idaho, admitted to killing a grizzly bear that they thought was a black bear, according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. However, the incident happened in an area that did not have an open black bear hunting season at the time and the men did not have the appropriate licenses, the release said. Because of that, Phillips said the incident falls more in the category of poaching than legal hunters mistaking the bear’s identity.)
In May, a man admitted to shooting a grizzly bear by accident in Wyoming outside of Yellowstone National Park, prompting the environmental organization’s push for identification tests, said Josh Osher, public policy director for the Western Watersheds Project.
About 85% of all grizzly bear deaths in the Yellowstone ecosystem are human-caused, said Frank van Manen, wildlife biologist with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, which was created to study the health of the bear’s populations, though he noted that that figure is not unusual for bear populations. He reasoned that cases of mistaken identity make up a relatively small proportion of those mortalities.
Phillips agreed. Nine grizzly bears were euthanized in Idaho in 2022 because they became too accustomed to human trash or other items, he said.
“We appreciate anyone’s efforts to protect Idaho’s grizzly bears, but illegal or accidental harvest by black bear hunters is quite low compared with grizzlies getting into trouble because of trash and other bear attractants that were not properly stored,” Phillips said in an email.
Van Manen said dog food left on a porch, fruit trees, and chicken coops can also be overly enticing to bears.
But Osher disagreed, saying that states should be working to address all causes of grizzly mortality. Requiring hunters to take a test to properly identify black bears is one way of doing that.
“We are not asking for some major investment or a huge effort on the part of the department,” Osher said. “All they have to do is copy what Montana has been doing and make it a requirement.”
Montana’s bear identification test is 15 questions, requires a score of 80% or higher to pass, and can be taken online.
As more grizzlies migrate into Idaho, Osher said Idaho needs to prepare to help people live with them more peacefully.
“The reason Idaho does not have a lot of incidents already happening is because Idaho just hasn’t had as many bears, but they are coming, and it is important for the state to take whatever steps necessary to prevent unnecessary deaths,” Osher said.