Hoadley briefing

District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit discusses the investigation into the Caldwell Police Department at a press briefing Monday.

 KTVB screenshot

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 26 on KTVB.COM.

CALDWELL — The FBI investigation into the Caldwell Police Department (CPD) is ongoing after a federal jury convicted former CPD Lieutenant Joseph Hoadley on three felony counts.

Hoadley briefing 2

District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit discusses the investigation into the Caldwell Police Department at a press briefing Monday.

Recommended for you

Load comments