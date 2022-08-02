BOISE — Following a devastating fire in July, Idaho Youth Ranch announced that Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter will allow the youth organization to use its State Street building for the time being.
“This will allow us to keep our staff fully employed,” Idaho Youth Ranch CEO Scott Curtis said in a news release. “We can begin accepting donated goods again in our Treasure Valley stores, now that they’ll be able to be processed and sorted, then shipped back out to our stores for sale.”
The State Street site will not accept donations, and will not be a retail site, Curtis said.
Idaho Youth Ranch has collaborated with Interfaith Sanctuary before, including providing space for children from families being housed at Interfaith to learn during pandemic-related school shutdowns, the release said.
Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers said in the release, “we are happy to help Idaho Youth Ranch during their time of need ... There are many great nonprofit organizations in the Treasure Valley, and when we work together and help each other out, it makes our community stronger.”
The Idaho Youth Ranch’s distribution center was destroyed in a three-alarm fire in July, rendering the organization unable to process donations of goods that are used to support its programs, the release said. The organization’s programs include an adoption program, equine assisted therapy, and outpatient therapy.
“Proceeds from our stores, along with financial gifts from the community, are the backbone of funding that allow us to provide so many critical programs to Idaho youth and families,” Curtis said in the release.
The public can donate to the Idaho Youth Ranch by visiting YouthRanch.org.