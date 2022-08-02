Youth Ranch Warehouse fire

Firefighters work to contain a structure fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse along West Irving Street in Boise on Monday, July 19.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — Following a devastating fire in July, Idaho Youth Ranch announced that Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter will allow the youth organization to use its State Street building for the time being.

“This will allow us to keep our staff fully employed,” Idaho Youth Ranch CEO Scott Curtis said in a news release. “We can begin accepting donated goods again in our Treasure Valley stores, now that they’ll be able to be processed and sorted, then shipped back out to our stores for sale.”

Interfaith Sanctuary

Traffic along State Street is reflected in the window of Interfaith Sanctuary in this April file photo.

