The U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial abortion decision Friday, combined with Idaho laws, will greatly impact women in the Gem State, where birth control is not easy to access.
Currently, birth control prescriptions remain at three-month maximums.
Four years in a row, the Idaho Legislature has killed a bill that would make it easier to get contraception. Those killed bills ranged from six-month prescription caps to 12-month prescriptions, and the most recent iteration did not include access to emergency contraception like Plan B.
“This bill has a chastity belt on it,” Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said earlier this year about her bill. “If the House members want to prevent abortion, this is the No. 1 way to do it. What this is about is men controlling women’s bodies once again.”
The Treasure Valley is a contraceptive desert, according to the nonprofit Power to Decide. Ada and Canyon counties have closer to one full-range clinic per 5,000 women, but ideally there would be one per 1,000 women.
Wintrow, speaking Friday on the Supreme Court’s decision, said she’s furious at the changes to women’s reproductive rights that will soon happen in Idaho. But she’s not surprised at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Considering the makeup of the Idaho Legislature, if any lawmaker puts forth legislation to prohibit certain forms of birth control, it will go through, Wintrow predicted.
The Idaho Legislature is heavily comprised of Republicans.
“The importance of contraception, we have to have the ability to choose when and if we have a baby,” Wintrow said. “That’s a fundamental right.”
When Wintrow’s bill was voted down, lawmakers in opposition expressed concerns about taking away freedom by forcing insurance companies to cover more, among other issues.{div class=”subscriber-only”}“I can’t imagine that the pro-life groups are in favor of this bill,” Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said.
Backers of making contraception more widely available in Idaho say that’s the key to reducing abortions, by reducing the number of unintended pregnancies.
“Legislators say time and time again that they want to decrease the number of abortions in our state,” ACLU of Idaho Policy Strategist Lauren Bramwell previously told the Idaho Press. “But when measures are introduced that would decrease the number of unintended pregnancies, those measures fail.”{/div}{/div}
