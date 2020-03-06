Ben Adams, a 30-year-old veteran of two tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines, announced Friday that he’s running for the House seat being vacated next year by the retirement of longtime Rep. Gary Collins, R-Nampa.
“Rep. Collins has done a phenomenal job in his time there,” said Adams, a Republican. “When Rep. Collins said he was not going to be seeking reelection, after a lot of prayer, me and my wife decided it was the right thing to do.”
He and his wife, Rebecca, have a 5-year-old son and live in Nampa.
Another candidate, Tara Barling, also filed to run for the seat as a Republican; she didn’t respond to a reporter’s requests for comment on Friday. Barling, of Nampa, is a member of the Concerned Citizens of Canyon County.
Adams describes himself as a “liberty conservative, pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment” candidate, and touted endorsements from current Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth.
He is making his first run for public office. Since leaving the Marine Corps in 2014, Adams worked as a construction project manager and as wide receivers coach for the Nampa High School freshman football team, before using his G.I. bill benefits to return to college at Boise State University full-time. He is currently pursuing a degree in political science. Adams is a graduate of Emmett High School.