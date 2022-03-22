BOISE — The state’s first investment in affordable housing, through a new $50 million Workforce Housing Fund intended to provide gap financing for construction, won final passage in the Senate on Tuesday and headed to the governor’s desk, as lawmakers whirled through legislation in a push to adjourn their session this Friday.
Gov. Brad Little proposed the fund, which will use $50 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act aid allocated to Idaho.
“Affordable housing development is being supported by the state for the very first time,” said a jubilant Ali Rabe, a housing advocate and executive director of Jesse Tree who’s been working on affordable housing development in Idaho for years.
The vote in the Senate came late Tuesday afternoon, on a day that also saw the House kill the budget for next year for the Office of the State Board of Education; a new budget be set and voted out from the joint budget committee just two hours later; and numerous other legislative developments.
A new version of the full-day kindergarten and literacy bill that passed the House a day earlier zipped through the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday with no debate.
Little said he’ll take action on SB 1309, a controversial Texas-style abortion lawsuits bill, by Wednesday afternoon’s deadline. “I have yet to let a bill become law without my signature, and I don’t anticipate that happening,” he said.
And House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said he expects the House to adjourn sine die, Latin for “without a day,” on Friday rather than go into an extended recess like it did last year. “I believe that’s the case,” he said.
Controversial legislation pairing a small pay increase for judges with major changes in the Idaho Judicial Council and judge selection in Idaho continued to move forward, after passing the House on Friday; it’s set for a hearing in a Senate committee Wednesday afternoon.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, an attorney, raised concerns that the bill, HB 782, likely violates the Idaho Constitution’s single-subject rule and could be overturned in court. He asked what would happen to the raises for Idaho judges if that happened. The answer: In that case, judges wouldn’t get raises next year. Lawmakers already have approved raises for all other classes of state employees, including statewide elected officials.
The Senate has a separate bill, SB 1360, on its calendar to just grant small raises to Idaho judges next year; it’s been held repeatedly as the drama over HB 782 plays out. Lawmakers have been nursing resentment against the courts since the Idaho Supreme Court last year overturned anti-initiative legislation as unconstitutional, and since it rejected challenges this fall to a legislative redistricting plan that’s forcing some incumbent lawmakers to face off in the primary.
Bedke said it’s possible that Idaho judges could end up without any raises next year. “I don’t know that it’s a good thing, but that’s maybe how it turns out,” he said in an interview. He said the Legislature is focused on “finishing what we haven’t done and leaving,” including the final appropriation bills.
“I think there was wisdom in our clearing some of the big issues up in the first six weeks,” he said, including major income tax cut legislation and a new plan to improve Idaho teachers’ health insurance. “Sometimes you can do that, sometimes you can’t. When you can do that, you should.”
The Senate also unenthusiastically, but unanimously, passed House bills late Tuesday to slightly soften the blow of last year’s HB 389 on needy seniors who would otherwise lose the “circuit breaker” property tax reduction; and to raise the grocery tax credit by $20 per person, with the first payments not going out until 2024. Senators said they wanted more on both counts, but were taking what they could get as the session wraps up this week.
The housing bill drew strong debate in the Senate.
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, the bill’s Senate sponsor, said the program, to be overseen by the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, would provide gap financing for 1,000 new affordable housing units in Idaho. “Across the state, in communities large and small, employers are reporting housing costs as a primary factor making it difficult for them to recruit employees,” he told the Senate. “The money that comes through this fund will be used to provide gap financing to private and nonprofit developers to develop workforce housing.”
The bill, HB 701, sets aside 20% of the funds for rural Idaho communities, and gives preference to communities that will provide a local match, whether monetary or in-kind. The housing developed under the program would be affordable to people earning 80% of the area median income, and developers would have to commit to keep offering it at those below-market rental rates for 30 to 40 years.
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, debated against the bill, saying, “I don’t disagree with the sponsor of the bill that workforce housing is a critical issue. However, it’s not something we are constitutionally obligated to provide or provide funding for.”
She said she’d rather see the state invest in school facilities.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said her district is experiencing an affordable housing crisis. ”When you talk about the responsibility of the Legislature, we have teachers and nurses and principals living in RVs out on the forest because they can’t get housing,” she said. “And we have tried to hire staff in our schools,” including hard-to-fill special education positions, “and we have had to break contracts because we cannot get any housing. And at some point, it does start to break down our systems that we are constitutionally responsible for.”
“It’s been so dire in my backyard,” she said with emotion, calling on senators to “do something to … get people here to do the work and help our communities get back on our feet.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “This is something lasting that we can do with ARPA funds that will have a great impact on our communities. … We have people who are teaching, living in trailers or in campers because they can’t get housing. And this just isn’t in the resort areas – this is in Boise, too. I think this is a very good use of ARPA funds and will pay dividends for the state, and it will be lasting and something that our businesses need.”
Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, agreed. “A member of my family purchased a home in McCall about four years ago,” he told the Senate. “It was around $350,000 at that time. They sold it a week ago for $958,000. That’s what’s happening to the price of housing in these areas.”
“We need people, we need services,” he said. “We need people that can work in the hospitals, can be EMT’s, can be firemen, policemen, teachers. This is one effort to help ‘em a little bit. This isn’t the total answer, but it is a step in the right direction.”
Rabe noted that Idaho lawmakers set up a Housing Trust Fund three decades ago, but never funded it. “Funding from that would have been used for something like this,” she said.
Idaho currently has a shortage of 22,000 affordable housing units, Rabe said. “And one of the reasons for that is developers just can’t build to meet the bottom line and make housing affordable to people that live and work here.”
She said 47 other states have ongoing funding sources for their housing trust funds. “This was an easy ask because it’s federal money, it’s one-time,” she said. “I do hope that this funding can demonstrate success, and we can build on that and work with partners to make this something that’s more ongoing.”