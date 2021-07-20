We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BOISE — Boise-based nonprofit LEAP Housing will receive $250,000 over the next few years as part of a donation from the Boise Regional REALTORS Community Foundation.
LEAP Housing creates affordable housing, according to a FOUNDATION news release, and the foundation is the charitable arm of Boise Regional REALTORS, which is the local trade association for real estate professionals.
The gift will support the development of the Taft Street Homes in Boise, which is part of a public-private partnership and will use church-owned land. The proposed community is set to feature rental units with three to four bedrooms and two baths, according to the release.
In the future, the donation is planned for a project in Gem County. LEAP has found a site and is working on the early stages of a feasibility review, the release said. Any Gem County project will start in 2023 at the earliest.
“The support of our real estate community is essential if we are going to identify available land and provide innovative solutions to combat the affordable housing crisis we see today in the Boise Metro Area,” Founder and CEO of LEAP Housing Bart Cochran said in the release.