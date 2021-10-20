BOISE — Boise’s downtown Linen District could soon see a myriad of upgrades, from new landscaping and small parks to street redesigns meant to improve pedestrian and cycling access.
Capital City Development Corporation, Boise’s urban renewal agency, and GGLO, a Seattle-based architecture firm, are leading the project, referred to as Linen Blocks on Grove Street. The agencies recently wrapped up designs and hosted open house meetings with business owners in the area.
The project spans Grove Street from 10th Street to 16th Street. The area is home to restaurants and bars, such as Big City Coffee and Hops and Bottles, as well as retailers, such as Crazy Neighbor and Outdoor Exchange. The district’s centerpiece is the historic Linen Building, a former commercial steam laundry building now used for events and office space for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence.
Plans for the district include narrowing car lanes along Grove Street, slowing vehicular traffic, and adding protected bike lanes as well as improving pedestrian connectivity to the rest of downtown. Also envisioned is new landscaping along with parklettes — small roadside parks with temporary seating.
The project will create “a green spine that leads from the west, down to downtown,” said GGLO Landscape Architect Christine Harrington during a recent open house.
“Our vision is really to create an active, walkable space that gives a distinct identity to the site and also allows for public events…” she said.
Construction materials and artistic displays will pay homage to the area’s working class, immigrant, industrial and transportation history. One such idea is to display bygone neon signage from the district’s earlier days.
Elizabeth Tullis, owner of The Modern Hotel and Bar in the Linen District, is fond of the neon sign idea as well as the overall project.
“I think it will be a great thing for the community, wonderful for the businesses down there,” Tullis said in a phone interview.
Redesigning Grove Street, a relatively wide road, to improve bike and pedestrian connectivity to the rest of downtown, and possibly allow for more robust outdoor dining opportunities, is also a welcome improvement for Tullis.
“It always felt like we were on the other side of the tracks,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
The budget for the project, including design and construction, is about $6.7 million, according to Jordyn Neerdaels, communications manager for the Capital City Development Corporation. Funding will come from tax increment revenues generated by two urban renewal districts, Westside and River-Myrtle Old Boise. Grove Street bisects the two urban renewal districts.
Next month, recommended designs, based on public feedback, will go to various approving agencies, including the city of Boise and the Ada County Highway District, Neerdaels said. Construction is targeted for 2022, according to a planning document.