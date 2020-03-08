Joints are complex interactions of muscles, bones, ligaments, tendons and the forces that allow the human body to shift back and forth, side to side and up and down. And in the aerial arts, joints become the apparatuses to create wonderful movements and for many, a sense of wonder.
Images and videos of aerial artists at work fill social media timelines with the artists’ fluid lines and yoga-like poses held high above the ground. It’s an aesthetically gorgeous type of exercise that employs wide swaths of silk, strangely elastic hammocks, fast-rotating steel hoops and the circus classic trapeze.
With a rise in popularity over the past half-decade — according to anecdotal evidence from aerial instructors in Boise — aerial arts have become an intriguing way for people and especially among women in their mid-20s and 30s to exercise and express themselves.
CIRCUS RING
Mykelle Walton, the president of the Boise Circus Guild, is something of a classic convert to the high-flying aspects of aerial arts. A former high-level gymnast who broke her ankle before a major recruiting season in high school, Walton found her way to aerial arts.
“You have a lot of ex-gymnasts or ex-dancers that decided not to make that their career,” Walton said about the competitive and high-intensity sport and art.
Many of the aerial instructors in the Boise area are in fact, ex-gymnasts or dancers. One at least, Walton’s partner in circus performance, is a former high-level cheerleader.
“They’re highly trained people that find this thing in a random studio in their neighborhood and then they fall in love with it,” Walton said. “And they use it as their fitness regimen and eventually maybe more of their hobby, or work or career someday.”
The Boise Circus Guild is a center for many of those people to perform. While the guild doesn’t have elephants, lions or any of the things that might first come to mind when people think of a Barnum & Bailey-style event, one old-school circus performance is distinctly part of the aerial arts: trapeze. The high-up, death-defying stunts performed in circuses of yore are intrinsically bound to modern aerial techniques and tools.
There’s aerial silk or fabric, the two long pieces of fabric to hang on, spin, and twirl upon. There’s aerial hammock, a long loop of fabric which is used for spinning at gyroscopic speed. There’s the aerial hoop, a ring of steel to spin and do gymnastic catches and direction-changes with. Then there are aerial straps, a shoulder-intense art similar to the gymnastic rings.
“You can basically make any shape out of steel in the air and hang it from something within reason,” Walton said.
The vast number of aerial apparatuses means it can be intimidating for newbies to start, especially when they can see the effortless magnificence of bodies hanging from the air as if gravity refuses to act on them. But much of the attraction of aerial arts is its accessibility.
FROM WHEELCHAIR TO POLE DANCING
SuChen Gee, the owner of Ophidia Studio on the Boise Bench, came to the aerial arts through one of its lesser-known forms: pole dancing.
“I was actually in and out of a wheelchair for many years,” Gee said, due to battles with chronic health issues. But after talking with her hairdresser (“who was looking fly as ever,” she noted) Gee decided in March 2012 to give the pole a shot. And it made a drastic change in her life.
“I could start moving my body, getting out of my head and my pain and just that mental depression and fog, and moving and having everyone cheering for me,” Gee said.
It stuck. When the studio’s former owner was looking to sell the studio and couldn’t find anyone to take it on, Gee made a leap. In 2013, she resigned from her job at Hewlett-Packard and bought Ophidia Studio.
“I basically bought the studio because I finally got my life back,” Gee said.
Gee employs about 20 instructors who work and perform around the Boise area. They teach pole dancing and aerials, and Gee tries to bring in instructors from all over the world too.
“I just brought in a UK artist last week, and this weekend we’re bringing in a Connecticut husband-and-wife duo,” Gee said.
Ophidia is especially popular among the mid-20s and 30s demographic of women, Gee said. But its draw is centered on its ability to create a safe space.
“I think for a lot of my demographic, a lot of my students come in here and they’re hooked because it’s something unique and different from the gym,” Gee said.
It’s also an aesthetically attractive style of exercise, she noted.
“It’s an expression of art, where if you’re at the gym, you may not be able to express yourself,” Gee said. “You can express yourself differently in here in the fitness form or a dance form or work on your connection, your awareness, and just maybe accepting yourself a little more.”
That acceptance, and finding a place where you aren’t doing specific routines or the more classic “working out,” is part of why Gee thinks the aerial arts have become more popular in recent years.
“I think just having a safe place where people can go in, whether you want to come in and lose your baby fat or be more flexible or hang upside down, or if you want to compete or perform or just get away from the kids or the laundry,” Gee said.
And anyone can do it, she stresses.
“Don’t be afraid to be a beginner and to start something new,” Gee said.
DUOS IN THE SKY WITH AERIALS
Katie Ponozzo and Sam Buckmier are the two halves of Duo Avian, their aerial group that performs in Boise and are also two instructors in the Asana Climbing Gym’s aerial program.
Ponozzo and Buckmier both came to aerial arts through backgrounds in dance. Ponozzo trained in ballet while Buckmier did modern dance. But both found their passion for aerial arts while watching others perform. And both have seen the popularity of aerial arts grow in the past few years.
“When we first started at Asana, we’d show up for class and and it would be like one person, maybe, or no one,” Buckmier said. ”But for the last two years it’s slowly got more and more popular.”
Buckmier and Ponozzo said in the past year their classes have been completely filled in the past year.
“This last year it completely exploded,” Buckmier said.
“We don’t have enough classes, and people get obsessed.”
Buckmier and Ponozzo attribute that newfound popularity to both shows like “America’s Got Talent” and social media, plus the musical artist P!NK doing aerial silks at her shows. But word of mouth and the opportunity to try aerial arts have been key in its ascent as well.
Asana began offering aerial classes three years ago, after moving to its new location on Chinden Boulevard in Garden City. Owner Rory O’Leary said the decision to offer the classes made sense as it fit right into Asana’s theory of exercise.
“Climbing and aerial make sense because they attract like-minded people who are developing themselves through movement,” O’Leary said.
“What we’re trying to do here is moving meditation,” he said. “It’s about exercise through activities, but it’s about community as well. People develop community around these activities, as both activities are very supportive. It’s not a competition to see who is the best climber or aerialist, and it allows them to push their limits.”
Buckmier and Ponozzo said aerial arts are great for people who are looking for “checklists” on the way to pushing their limits.
“We have beginning and intermediate and advanced classes, and you have to be able to do certain things to move on through the classes,” Ponozzo said.
But one of the most beautiful things about their art form, according to Buckmier, is the constant potential for newness.
“It’ll never get boring because you’ll never know all the things, because everyone’s inventing things all the time,” she said.