BOISE — The Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence held a virtual press conference Monday in support of the 19-year-old who accused state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, 38, a freshman Republican lawmaker from Lewiston, of raping her at his apartment in March.
The woman was subpoenaed by members of the House Ethics and Policy committee to testify in a public hearing on Wednesday despite her attorney requesting that it be held in an executive session, said Annie Hightower, director of law and policy at the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, and one of two attorneys representing the woman.
“Our teenage client who believed she was doing her civic duty in reporting a crime has also been publicly named, shamed, bullied and harassed by a small subset of elected officials. They’re using a teenager as a political pawn,” Hightower said.
“Let me be clear — sexual assault is not a right or a left issue. This behavior is absolutely appalling and it sends a clear message to other Idahoans who experience sexual violence that some of your elected officials don’t believe that your voice, your report, or your well-being matters.”
The woman, who, according to Hightower worked as an intern at the Statehouse, told Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Kim Blackburn that she was assaulted after von Ehlinger took her to dinner at a restaurant in downtown Boise, then back to his apartment, where he forced her to perform oral sex. She said she was aware that von Ehlinger had a gun, according to a copy of the complaint filed by House members with the Boise Police Department, which is investigating the allegation.
Von Ehlinger has denied the allegations and maintains the sexual encounter was consensual, The Associated Press reports.
The woman’s name was released in a seven-page letter contesting the allegations by von Ehlinger’s former attorney David Leroy shortly after the House Ethics committee released a copy of the complaint it had filed against von Ehlinger on March 17, according to the AP.
The woman’s name and photograph then appeared on social media and far-right blogs, the AP reported, where bloggers attempted to discredit her by sharing personal details.
Hightower said she learned late Tuesday night that the ethics committee will compel the woman's testimony via a subpoena despite the fact that public records show she has been consistent and forthcoming about her story since reporting. “We believe that it should be her choice on whether or not to relive very traumatic events in a public forum and our client deserved better,” Hightower said.
Questions involving the woman’s sexual history are expected despite the fact that those questions are prohibited in most criminal rape trials, and Hightower said the woman’s legal team has made motions to prevent those questions from being asked or to oppose them if they are asked.
“Our representative has already tried to put some of those questions out into the public arena via documents he has released,” Hightower said.
Hightower specified that the House Ethics committee is not there to determine whether a criminal offense was committed but is rather investigating whether von Ehlinger conducted himself in a way unbecoming of a representative.
The procedural rules for such a hearing were written April 20. According to House Rule 45, the complainant — which in this case is the ethics committee — will present its case first.
“Our client is only a witness,” Hightower said. “The respondent will have the opportunity to cross-examine all witnesses, and then the respondent will present their case.”
The chairman of the House Ethics committee, Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, and committee members are ultimately responsible for making the decision to include public testimony, Hightower said.
Asked whether there are any concerns about lie detector test results being used as evidence despite being inadmissible in court, Hightower said she’s unsure what the committee is going to do with that information. “It is junk science. It is not reliable and (von Ehlinger’s supporters) are pushing it out as if it is the absolute gold standard in truth, which is not fact,” she said.
Laura King, who holds a Ph.D. in criminology and is an associate professor of criminal justice at Boise State University, said there’s quite a bit of research showing polygraphs are not reliable. “They are sometimes used by law enforcement in questioning suspects but are not allowed in court as evidence because the research shows they are not accurate,” King said.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said that the Legislature has undergone the creation of respectful workplace policies in the past several years, including making training available to lawmakers at the beginning of the legislative session on what that means. She said lawmakers can be seen as both elected officials and state employees but are also responsible for making their own rules, complicating the issue.
“I think we have a responsibility as elected officials to say 'we are in the Statehouse, we are working with state employees, and that we have some responsibility to conduct ourselves in the proper fashion,' and to be trained and follow the laws and procedures just like anybody else,” Wintrow said.
“I hope that our Legislature reevaluates our policies on sexual harassment and assault and the process by which reporting goes, and our obligations and how we inform people who come forward.”
Privacy is one of the things at the forefront of making survivors feel comfortable, said Marisela Castillo, LPC, who worked at SANE Solutions for survivors of sexual abuse and currently is an advocate and therapist at FACES of Hope in Boise.
“During this time, in the aftermath of sexual assault, those who are assaulted experience the need to reclaim that autonomy and control,” Castillo said. “The act of sexual assault robs them of that control and that power, and this is the time when they’re trying to reclaim that sense of autonomy.”
Victims need the right to decide whether, how, and when they disclose, to who (information) is disclosed, and how much information is disclosed, as the disclosure itself is re-traumatizing for victims, she said.
The Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence is holding a rally on the Capitol steps at noon Wednesday in support of the 19-year-old.