BOISE — Open space advocates want to give Boise voters a say in how the city manages park land.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, delivered to City Hall this week a proposed ballot initiative that would require a public vote before Boise can sell, trade, donate or change the use of open space. The initiative is supported by Boise Working Together, Friends of Murgoitio Park and other open space advocates.
The petition comes amid a debate over whether to develop a regional park or housing on 160 acres of city-owned agricultural land in Southwest Boise. The city planned to swap the land, known as Murgoitio Park, to a developer in exchange for open space in the southeast foothills, but that deal fell through this summer. Meanwhile, city leaders signaled they still intend to pursue housing on the site.
Through a city ordinance, the ballot initiative seeks to require a public vote on park land management in the future.
“Today many of our parks and open spaces are vulnerable to arbitrary changes in use because of inadequate legal protections," Gannon said in a news release. "Growth pressures are tremendous and promises need to be kept. This ordinance provides a check and balance to investor pressures by letting the people of Boise have a say regarding changes in our parks and open spaces."
Similar initiatives have been successful in other high-growth cities, such as Fort Collins, Colo., and Berkeley, Calif., Gannon told the Idaho Press. Boise Working Together, a local advocacy group, in 2019 organized successful ballot initiatives to require voter approval on stadium and library projects.
Boise city leaders could choose to adopt the proposed ordinance. If not, the citizen initiative is slated to appear on the 2023 municipal election ballot. The deadline to place the initiative on this year's election ballot already passed, Gannon said.
On Tuesday, petitioners filed a certificate of review with the city to launch the initiative process. The city has 20 business days to review the certificate and suggest changes that may be required by law, Gannon said.
Idaho statute requires that, to qualify for the ballot, city initiatives must garner signatures from 20% of the total number of voters in the last general city election.
In this case, the number of required signatures will depend on when the initiative is accepted by the city. If it's accepted before this November's election, the initiative will need about 9,000 signatures, based on the 2019 voter turnout, Gannon said. If it's accepted after the upcoming election, this year's election turnout will provide the signature benchmark.