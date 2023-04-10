Empowering Parents press conference

BOISE — Idaho made national headlines last week when the governor signed into law the “abortion trafficking” bill, which will make it punishable by up to five years in prison to transport a minor across state lines for an abortion without parental consent.

HB 242’s sponsor Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said it’s a parental rights bill. Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence and child abuse have concerns about the lack of exemption or affirmative defense for young people who might think it’s unsafe to disclose their pregnancy or abortion to their parents.

Melissa Wintrow

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

