A Pacific-Northwest advocacy group Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Idaho in U.S. District Court challenging the recently enacted “abortion trafficking” law.

Idaho was the first state in the nation to pass this kind of ban, which makes it a felony for an adult to take a minor across state lines for an abortion without parental consent. 

