Idaho’s November ballot includes an advisory question on education funding that won’t in itself change anything, but leaders from both parties are calling on Idahoans to vote in favor of the measure.
The advisory question asks Idahoans if they approve or disapprove of the legislation passed in a special session of the Idaho Legislature on Sept. 1 to both permanently boost Idaho education funding by $410 million a year, and cut Idaho corporate and individual income taxes, including a one-time rebate Idahoans will receive by Thanksgiving plus permanent rate cuts.
The special session legislation, HB 1, included the wording that will appear on the ballot. HB 1 passed both houses overwhelmingly; it passed 34-1 in the Senate, and 55-15 in the House. The only “no” votes came from Republicans who are part of the “Idaho conservative agenda” group led by self-described “liberty legislator” Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg. Nate lost his re-election bid in the primary and is now a senior policy fellow with the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Idaho GOP Gov. Brad Little called for the special session to pass the legislation. “The language for the advisory question in HB 1 was agreed upon by the Governor’s Office and the extensive list of legislative cosponsors in the House and the Senate,” said Little’s press secretary, Madison Hardy. “The results will guide the Legislature as to whether the ongoing elements of this act shall continue.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “I am advising people to vote yes on that advisory question. The reasoning for that is that we know that the Freedom Foundation and their followers are openly opposed to the mere concept of public education, any public education in Idaho, from K-12 through higher ed,” she said. “They are basically champing at the bit to defund public education, and don’t like the fact that this HB 1 put substantial dollars into public education. … I think they are looking to claw it all back.”
“I think the outcome of this advisory question is potentially quite significant in that regard,” said Rubel, an attorney. “It’s true it has no legally binding effect. But if it were to fail, I think clearly the Freedom Foundation would use that as ammunition to say, ‘Look, the people of Idaho don’t want public schools.’”
The wording of the advisory question has riled some, as it sounds a bit like a political advertisement. “I didn’t write the thing,” Rubel said. But she said, “I think it would be helpful to have a strong showing from the public … saying we do want this money going to public education.”
The ballot measure says: “Do you approve or disapprove of the State of Idaho using the record budget surplus to refund $500 million back to hardworking Idaho taxpayers, cut ongoing income taxes by more than $150 million, and put more money in our classrooms by increasing education and student funding by a record $410 million? Your approval of this effort would combat historic inflation by returning money to taxpayers, creating a simple flat tax, and making the single largest investment in public education in Idaho history.”
Reclaim Idaho had qualified an initiative for the November ballot to permanently increase education funding in Idaho by more than $300 million a year; after the passage of HB 1, the group withdrew its initiative.
Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville told the Idaho Capital Sun the group is neutral on the advisory question, though he questioned whether its wording was accurate, because a 1965 increase in Idaho education funding, which came the year Idaho established the sales tax, would be larger if inflation-adjusted figures were used.
The last advisory question to appear on the Idaho ballot came in 2006 after then-Gov. Jim Risch called a special session to eliminate the school maintenance and operations property tax levy while permanently raising the sales tax to 6%, a move aimed at reducing property taxes. It had similar positive wording, asking, “Should the State of Idaho keep the property tax relief adopted in August 2006, reducing property taxes by approximately $260 million and protecting funding for public schools by keeping the sales tax at 6%?” Seventy-two percent voted in favor of the measure.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.