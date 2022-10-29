Support Local Journalism


Idaho’s November ballot includes an advisory question on education funding that won’t in itself change anything, but leaders from both parties are calling on Idahoans to vote in favor of the measure.

The advisory question asks Idahoans if they approve or disapprove of the legislation passed in a special session of the Idaho Legislature on Sept. 1 to both permanently boost Idaho education funding by $410 million a year, and cut Idaho corporate and individual income taxes, including a one-time rebate Idahoans will receive by Thanksgiving plus permanent rate cuts.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

