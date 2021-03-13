BOISE — Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee is considering whether to qualify Idahoans age 16-44 as a single subgroup or stagger eligibility by age.
The committee discussed the options Friday and will finalize its recommendation Monday.
Idaho’s current vaccination timeline is expected to meet President Joe Biden’s directive requiring states to make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1, said committee Chairwoman Dr. Patrice Burgess. She said this will be made possible by an expected increase to Idaho’s current 50,000-60,000 doses per week.
The committee is weighing two options:
— Staggering the next category of eligible participants in age groups 35-44, 25-34, and 16-24, or
— Qualifying all Idahoans age 16-44 as a single subgroup.
Both options would prioritize those within the selected age groups with at least one serious medical condition first, for a period of one week, then would allow the general population within that age group to be vaccinated the following week. The committee’s decision will serve as a recommendation to Gov. Brad Little and public health agencies.
Currently, any Idahoan 65 and older, health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders, K-12 teachers and school staff, and frontline essential workers are eligible for vaccination.
On Monday, Idaho will make eligible anyone age 55-64 with at least one medical condition, and the general population age 55-64 will be eligible March 22. On March 29, vaccination will open for anyone with a medical condition age 45-54, followed by the general population age 45-54 on April 5.
Vaccine supply will fluctuate, Burgess said. That depends not only on state and federal allotments, but also people’s choice. As vaccine access expands, the state plans to roll out a campaign encouraging the public to get vaccinated. This has been of issue in Idaho’s refugee community, said Salome Mwangi, of the Idaho Office for Refugees.
Mwangi said that language barriers exist where technical language does not translate, arguing those barriers can be broken down by use of interpreters who understand the cultures people grew up in and are surrounded by.
She added that health officials must rely on established community partners and work to acknowledge that this community may be distrustful of health officials telling them the vaccine is safe, specifically due to past traumatic experiences, and that education and restoring choice is crucial to addressing immunization.
Several committee members expressed strong support for not enforcing the vaccine priorities in small communities or detention center settings, specifically because it would mitigate how fast the virus can spread in those settings.
Josh Tewalt, director of the Idaho Department of Correction, confirmed alongside state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn that the department has finished vaccinating its over-65 and long-term care prisoner population. The department stands ready to vaccinate prisoners in other categories as they become eligible, Tewalt said.
The department has both public health and legal concerns regarding the state’s failure to vaccinate all inmates. “We know that the transmission rates are higher for people who are in prisons or adult detention facilities,” Tewalt said, adding that the department releases almost 500 people a month who return to Idaho’s communities.
“There is a very real public health necessity to give some further consideration to prioritizing this group before the public at large,” he said. “Beyond that, acknowledging the people sentenced to our custody, we have a legal obligation to provide for their care in custody through both state and federal law.”
Court cases have set precedent in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit involving inmate vaccination, particularly one in Oregon, where the state was found to be deliberately indifferent in its failure to prioritize inmates, Tewalt said.The committee next week will continue to determine how it will recommend prioritization for correction facilities, transitional housing, worker dormitories, substance misuse treatment or recovery facilities, residential treatment facilities, and student housing.