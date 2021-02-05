CALDWELL — Adams and Owyhee counties have moved to yellow health alert level, according to Southwest District Health, and many counties within the district have reported declining daily incidence rates of COVID-19.
Even with declining rates, some areas are still experiencing elevated rates of new cases, based on data available for Jan. 17-30.
Canyon, Gem and Payette counties remain at the orange COVID-19 health alert level. Adams and Owyhee are the first counties to shift to the yellow alert level in recent weeks. Washington County remains at the red health alert level.
As of Jan. 30, the daily districtwide incidence rate per 10,000 population is 3.19.
Canyon County has a daily incidence rate of 3.28 daily new cases per 10,000 people, which is decreasing. The county has a positivity rate of 9.76%, which is also decreasing, but only 62% of COVID-19 cases have reported knowing where they were exposed.
District investigators are seeing cases exposed through social gatherings, community events, workplaces and households in Canyon County. Eighteen congregate living facilities are reporting cluster outbreaks. Multiple schools in Canyon County are reporting cluster outbreaks, with transmission occurring within the schools. Two of these outbreaks are associated with medically fragile students, according to the health district.
Canyon County school districts are reporting eight staff members with positive COVID-19 cases and 40 students, including 21 students in the Nampa School District. Countywide, 249 students and staff are quarantined as of Monday and 46 are in isolation.
Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are asked to stay home for 14 days to watch for symptoms. Those in isolation are positive for COVID-19 and are asked to isolate for at least 10 days.