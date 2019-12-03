BOISE — A woman sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing a 2-year-old child will get a hearing that could lead to a new trial.
The Idaho Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled a lower court wrongly rejected Katherine Stanfield’s request for post-conviction relief based on ineffective assistance from her attorney.
The ruling means an evidentiary hearing will be held in 4th District Court to consider evidence not brought up in the trial that includes whether the child’s father might have caused the injuries.
Stanfield, now in her mid-60s, ran a day care center and was convicted of first-degree murder in 2012 following the 2009 death of the boy. She called 911 on Dec. 11, 2009, in Ada County to report that a 2-year-old boy in her care — identified in court documents only as W.F. — who was the son of her daughter’s boyfriend, had collapsed and was unresponsive. First responders rushed the child to a nearby hospital, but he never regained consciousness and died two days later, according to court documents.
Although Stanfield told authorities W.F. had fallen down the stairs while she was in the kitchen, and was not pushed or shoved, prosecutors in September 2010 charged her with first-degree murder by battery on a child under 12 years old. Despite both her grandsons corroborating Stanfield’s account of what happened, “Multiple experts concluded that W.F.’s injuries were inconsistent with this scenario,” according to the court’s Tuesday decision.
“The primary issue at trial was what — or who — caused the injuries that resulted in W.F.’s death,” according to a citation in Tuesday’s decision. “The State contended that W.F. died from non-accidental head trauma resulting from Stanfield abusing him.”
On June 4, 2012, a jury convicted her, and she was later sentenced to at least 10 years in prison, and up to life in prison.
Stanfield filed a petition for post-conviction relief after that, according to a summary statement issued with Tuesday’s decision. Prosecutors asked the 4th District Court to summarily dismiss that petition, which the court did.
But the Idaho Supreme Court found the lower court had erred in that decision. The justices decided Stanfield raised valid points about her lawyers’ ineffectiveness — including “whether Stanfield’s lawyers were deficient by not presenting evidence that someone other than Stanfield abused the child,” according to the case’s summary.
The court also found there was a genuine issue of material fact regarding whether her attorneys should have found an expert witness to testify about her emotional state, and also whether her trial attorneys should have objected to improper statements from prosecutors.
“The case is remanded to the district court to conduct an evidentiary hearing on Stanfield’s remaining claims of ineffective assistance of counsel,” according to the decision.
A date has not yet been set for that hearing, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository.