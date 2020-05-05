MERIDIAN — Ada County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday evening arrested a Meridian man they say pointed a gun at a woman’s head in a domestic dispute, tried to strangle her, and fired a shot at her car.
Douglas Gojkovich, 45, is charged with aggravated assault, attempted strangulation, malicious injury of property, destruction of a telecommunication line or device, and a sentence enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.
The woman told police the incident occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the 5000 block of South Ten Mile , according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. She said Gojkovich got into a fight with her and twice tried to strangle her and put a gun to her head.
As she was trying to leave the home, he tried to get into her car, and used a flashlight to break a hole into the car’s rear view window, according to Orr. She began to drive away, but the car stalled about 100 feet away, so she got out and hid, she later told police.
She said Gojkovich fired one shot at the car before he drove away.
She emerged from hiding, she said, and drove to Nampa before calling police. Deputies began their investigation at about 7 a.m., and by that afternoon felt they were ready to arrest Gojkovich, according to Orr.
They used the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team in arresting him, because Gojkovich had a military and law enforcement background. They spent several hours trying to contact him by phone and text message, according to Orr, before the SWAT team made the arrest just after 5 p.m.
Gojkovich made his initial appearance in court Monday, where Magistrate Judge John T. Hawley set his bail at $250,000. Gojkovich remains in the Ada County Jail as of Tuesday morning, according to the jail’s website, and his next court date is May 14.