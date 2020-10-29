BOISE — The 2020 race for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office pits a 24-year-old recent Boise State University graduate against a 17-year veteran of the sheriff's office who has served as sheriff since 2015.
Zachery Wagner is the Democratic write-in on the ballot facing off against Republican Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett. He's currently a Democratic precinct captain from District 15, having won the position in the 2018 election.
Wagner, who in December graduated from Boise State with a political science degree, said he doesn’t expect to win the election.
“I don’t have the necessary experience and I know that, so I’m not anticipating winning,” Wagner said.
He said he sees this race as more of a placeholder situation for him, and he’s looking for name recognition. He works at Olive Garden and has no law enforcement experience. The Ada County Democrats wanted a name on the ballot, so he volunteered.
“Honestly if I get more than 35% of the vote, I will be surprised,” he said.
He said he ultimately wants to run for a city council seat or a legislative position.
“But with that said though, if I … do get elected I think my main priority would be to go through the police academy … and then really find the right people and put them in the right spots to run the agency,” he said.
He said if he were elected sheriff he would try to conserve jail space for people charged with violent crime who have been deemed a high risk to the community, while working to get people charged with lower-level offenses, such as drug crimes, out of jail.
He’d also ask deputies to consider whether they need to be making arrests in certain situations, or whether they might be able to “have a simple conversation with somebody” and get them into counseling, for example. He said he thought it might be a mitigation strategy to help reduce the jail population.
“I’d ultimately start looking at the way we police (on) the ground,” he said.
He added he would, “like to really focus on getting people back up on their feet and out of the criminal justice system," such as helping them find a steady job or housing if necessary.
“Whether that’s partnering with nonprofits to partnering with other agencies to ensure that once the inmate leaves Ada County’s custody, that they have the resources available to succeed," he said.
Wagner also said he believes the county needs to set up another department of motor vehicles facility in the western part of the county — a project the Ada County Sheriff’s Office has considered for the area of Franklin and Linder roads in Meridian. He said he wanted to focus on educating residents about what they need to bring with them when they apply for a Star Card, following his own difficulties in obtaining one.
Bartlett cited Wagner’s lack of experience as a game changer in the election.
“The guy running against me is a waiter at a restaurant who knows nothing about delivering police services in some of the most critical times you and I have lived in,” Bartlett said.
“What we’re hearing from our community is, take away Democrat or Republican," he said. "The person who is the chief executive law enforcement officer for the county should know something about policing. … Our community just wants to feel safe and that’s one of the things that we’ve been able to deliver.”
“What I’m hearing back from the community is, ‘we just need the job done,’” Bartlett said. "We need really good policing in our community, especially during these unsettled times."
Bartlett pointed out the violent crime rate in Ada County has dropped over the last three years.
He also said the sheriff’s office was in the process of working through solutions to some of the major problems it has confronted in the past few years, such as the need for a jail expansion or another office for the department of motor vehicles — something Wagner agrees is needed in western Ada County.
“We’ve got a bunch of solutions in place, but it’s now a matter of executing some of those,” Bartlett said.
A groundbreaking on a new DMV at the corner of Franklin and Linder roads is scheduled for November, he said, and slated to open next September or October.
“That’s a heavy lift, but that’s many years in the works and we have another year to continue that," Bartlett said.
There's also a groundbreaking for the jail expansion scheduled for August, in the 7200 block of Barrister Drive in Boise. The expansion will add 294 beds, with three dormitory-style bed areas and four traditional jail housing areas, including two-person and four-person cells.
The jail, which currently can hold 1,116 inmates, has been overburdened and some inmates have had to sleep on the floor. Part of the reason for the overcrowding is overflow from the Idaho Department of Correction, which itself is overburdened and does not have space in its facilities for everyone sentenced to its custody. As a result, inmates sentenced to prison often remain in the Ada County Jail for weeks after they would otherwise have gone to a prison facility. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office last year renewed a 30-year-old legal action requiring IDOC to pick up inmates sentenced to its custody within seven days.
Bartlett pointed out his office last year secured approval from the Ada County Commissioners to get started on the design and review phase of the jail expansion for the jail, and said the office is now moving into phase two of the process, which entails securing the plot of land from its current owner, dairy producer Darigold.
Ultimately, Bartlett returned to his 17 years of experience with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office as a talking point and a reason he should be reelected.
“Even a lot of the strong Democrats that are strong constituents and leaders in our community say this is not the time to be be trying to lead an organization with no experience,” he said.