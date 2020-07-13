STAR — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents just north of Star to shelter in place as it investigates an incident during which police say a man shot a deputy early Monday morning.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Highway 16 and Beacon Light Road, according to tweets from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office twitter account. The suspect was last seen at roughly 7:30 a.m. The account confirmed a deputy was injured during the incident.
The suspect is described as a white man wearing jeans and a gray jacket, according to the office.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6780.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.