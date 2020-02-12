BOISE — Ada County is set to receive its last funds from a federal immigration program that pays local jurisdictions for incarcerating undocumented people.
The sheriff's office is stepping away from the program after the U.S. Department of Justice announced that applying for such reimbursements in the future will require agencies to submit more information about the inmates on immigration holds, such as work and home addresses.
The county will receive $21,563 this year through the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program for incarcerating undocumented people from 2017 to 2018, the last funds since the U.S. Department of Justice added new rules for local agencies to send notifications to Immigration and Customs Enforcement when an undocumented person is arrested.
"When the rules were changed, our agency decided we would no longer participate in the SCAAP program," sheriff's office spokesman Patrick Orr told the Idaho Press in an email.
Last month, Canyon County accepted $43,694 in grant money from the program, nearly three times the typical annual amount the county had received over the past decade. Thirteen Idaho counties get funding from the program each year, though none get as much as Ada or Canyon counties.
The State Criminal Alien Assistance Program is managed by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, under the U.S. Department of Justice, and gives money to state or local governments that incur costs from the incarceration of “undocumented criminal aliens” with at least one felony or two misdemeanor convictions in a specified yearlong period, according to the grant.
To apply for SCAAP funding for fiscal year 2021, cooperating agencies must send specific information to ICE through an Immigrant Alien Query, which includes the inmate's name, date of birth, place of birth, offense, sex, alien registration number, FBI number and state identification numbers if available, as well as the inmate's home and work addresses, according to documents outlining the new changes from the Office of Justice Programs, under the U.S. Department of Justice. The addresses are the newest addition.
“For the FY 2021 application cycle, which starts on July 1, 2019, submitting agencies will establish the eligibility of inmates for SCAAP reimbursement by sending notification to the (ICE) Law Enforcement Support Center in the form of an Immigration Alien Query," the document states. "This transaction will serve as 'proof' of the notification to the Department of Homeland Security."
In fiscal year 2018, Office of Justice Programs documents said agencies were able to submit a single file that contained a set of inmate records for the fiscal year.
Ada County has previously accepted $26,805 in State Criminal Alien Assistant program funding in 2017 and $44,751 in 2016.
The Ada County Commissioners have not yet voted on whether or not to accept the latest round of funds but are expected to take it up soon, Orr said.
Out of all the Idaho agencies that receive State Criminal Alien Assistance Program funds, the Idaho Department of Correction gets the most. This year the agency accepted $248,053, according to program records.