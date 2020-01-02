BOISE — An Ada County commissioner said she’s been told the downtown Boise stadium won’t happen — the same message found in city of Boise officials' emails exchanged last month.
County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon met with Jeff Eiseman of Agon Sports & Entertainment — the company that owns the Boise Hawks.
“They shared that since the election, the new stadium wasn’t going to be built in Downtown Boise,” Kenyon told BoiseDev.
A Dec. 6 email between city of Boise officials also showed that Greenstone Properties, the potential stadium developer, is no longer looking to purchase a West End property earmarked for a sports park, the Idaho Press reported last week.
Agon and Greenstone Properties worked in recent years to build a stadium on three different sites. First, at Broadway Avenue and Beacon Street with Boise State; then at Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Drive; and, most recently, at Whitewater Park Boulevard and Fairview Avenue. All three deals fell apart.
Now, with a new mayor, a citizen initiative, and changes to Minor League Baseball, the future of a stadium — and of the Hawks themselves — comes into question.
What the Hawks ownership group plans to do now that the Boise project is apparently off remains unclear. If it wants to be part of a planned revamp of Expo Idaho, Kenyon stresses they’ll have to be both patient — and transparent.
Kenyon said Eiseman told her they “had funding lined up” through the Greater Boise Auditorium District. Pat Rice, executive director of GBAD, told BoiseDev this is not true.
“The board was never asked for anything specific,” Rice said. “No proposal was ever really made.”