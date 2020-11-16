BOISE — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic through Thursday, the Ada County Jail has had 292 people test positive for COVID-19.
Of those, 284 have made it through quarantine and no longer need COVID-19 precautions, according to a post on the Ada County Sheriff’s Offices blog. Jail staff have performed a total of 2,370 tests for the illness. The first person to test positive for the coronavirus in the jail fell ill in July.
“Our agency is working closely with Central District Health on our response. It appears the vast majority of cases are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms,” according to the post. “Every jail deputy and employee gets a COVID health screening before they go into the jail and start their shift. If the deputy (or employee) has a fever or is showing any of the other symptoms, they are sent home before they enter the jail and must get further medical evaluation.”
All deputies and other staff members are required to wear masks in the jail when interacting with inmates, according to the blog post. Other staff members and visitors to the jail are also required to wear cloth face coverings when interacting with inmates in the jail.