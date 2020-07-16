BOISE — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy shot Monday morning just north of Star, and confirmed Thursday the deputy had left the hospital where he’d received surgery.
Brandon Austin was the officer involved in the shooting, according to a post on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. The post includes a video of Austin leaving Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise in a wheelchair, greeted by a solemn crowd of saluting police officers and silent family and friends. In the video Austin, who police and prosecutors say was shot twice by 21-year-old Matthew Kelly in the area of Highway 16 and Beacon Light Road, appears to have his arm in a sling under his shirt. Police and prosecutors say Kelly shot Austin twice — once in the arm, shattering his humerus, and once in the shoulder; that round is said to have entered his chest cavity.
Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett confirmed on Monday Austin did undergo surgery for his injuries.
Austin has worked in law enforcement for 20 years, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. He began his law enforcement career in 2000 with the Sausalito Police Department in Sausalito, California. From 2004 until 2019, he worked for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.
In March of 2019, Austin began working for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. He worked as an Eagle police officer — the Ada County Sheriff’s Office provides contract policing for the city of Eagle.
According to Orr, Austin had never been directly involved in a shooting before — meaning he’d never fired at anyone, nor had he been fired upon.
Police and prosecutors say both Austin and Kelly fired shots at roughly 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Police and prosecutors say Kelly had stolen a motorcycle from the area of Highway 20/26 and was riding it on HIghway 44, headed for Star. Austin saw Kelly as he entered Ada County, recognized the description of the stolen motorcycle, and gave chase. Prosecutors say Kelly rode the bike through a golf course before the engine quit on him. After that was when he fired at Austin.
After a 90 minute search involving multiple police agencies, dogs and drones, police found Kelly in a cornfield, and he surrendered. He was booked into the Ada County Jail, but later transferred to the Canyon County Jail. He’s charged with four felonies — including aggravated assault on a police officer — and a judge on Tuesday set his bail at $2 million.
He is next scheduled to appear in court July 23.