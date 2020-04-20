ADA COUNTY — Ada County Sheriff's deputies are still looking for a driver who struck a couple with a vehicle Sunday night and didn’t stop at the scene.
Deputies began investigating the incident just before 8 p.m., when they got a call it had occurred. They believe the 28-year-old woman and the 31-year-old man were walking down West Haness Drive — near Five Mile and Amity roads — when a car or truck struck them from behind. The man and woman are in critical condition, according to the blog post. They were “visibly injured” when police arrived, and there were tire tracks in the gravel nearby, according to the blog post. Deputies are searching for the driver who struck them, and believe the vehicle that hit them would most likely have damage to the middle front of it, since they found no glass at the scene. The road has no sidewalk in that area.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790, or send an email to klowry@adacounty.id.gov.