BOISE — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in south Boise.
The incident took place at roughly 1:15 a.m. in the 7500 block of West Snohomish Road, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say there was a confrontation between a man and some people at a home in the area. The man was shot in the leg and drove himself to the hospital, according to Orr.
Deputies are still piecing together the incident, and the office may release more information later, Orr wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.