ADA COUNTY — Ada County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested the man they say struck a couple with a vehicle Sunday night, leaving them in critical condition.
Ryan Craftsman, 30, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, according to a blog post from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe Craftsman just before 8 p.m. Sunday struck a 28-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man with a pickup as they walked on West Harness Drive, near Amity and Five Mile roads. Craftsman didn’t stop after hitting the couple according to police, who were taken to a local hospital. Police also say the pickup hit a mailbox nearby.
Someone who lived nearby heard a loud noise, came out of their house to investigate, and saw the two people lying on the road as well as a pickup driving away, according to the blog post. The person called 911; deputies and paramedics arrived not long after that.
The man was released from the hospital early Tuesday, but the woman remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the post.
Deputies canvassed the area Sunday and Monday, looking for a pickup that would have damage consistent with the witness’s description of the event. They found Craftsman’s pickup parked in a neighborhood about two miles away from where the crash occurred, according to the blog post.
They later determined he was driving his 2006 GMC Sierra pickup on West Harness Drive just before 8 p.m., and found other evidence — through interviews and including damage to the truck — linking him to the crash.
It’s not the first time Craftsman has faced a charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was convicted of the charge in 2016, and sentenced to two years of probation as a result.
In the more recent case, Craftsman is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. Additional charges are possible, according to the sheriff’s office.