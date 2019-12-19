BOISE — After a three-day trial, an Ada County jury on Wednesday convicted a caregiver of all three criminal counts she faced, after police and prosecutors said she neglected and abused an elderly couple in her care.
Sherri L. Watring, 53, was convicted of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult under circumstances likely to produce great bodily harm, as well as exploitation of a vulnerable adult in excess of $1,000, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. Both crimes are felonies. Watring was also convicted of a misdemeanor petit theft charge.
Those crimes occurred between January 2016 and February 2018, according to prosecutors. During that time, Watring worked as a caregiver to the couple, and in 2016, she gained their power of attorney.
When the elderly man died on Feb. 1, 2018, Watring had him cremated, but didn’t tell his family about it, according to the release. When she was fired from the job weeks later, she took the ashes and spread them in a location unknown to the family. She then turned the empty urn over to police. She ultimately faced the petit theft charge because she stole the urn, according to the release.
Watring also abused and neglected the elderly woman. She didn’t provide adequate medical treatment and nutrition to the woman, according to the release. Ultimately, the woman died under hospice care in June 2018.
Additionally, Watring took more than $1,000 from the couple, using online transfers between their bank account and her own. She also incurred debt in their name, using her position as their power of attorney, according to the release.
She is scheduled to appear in court March 6 for sentencing.
A conviction for felony abuse, neglect or exploitation of a vulnerable adult carries a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a $25,000 fine, according to the release.