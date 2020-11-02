BOISE — More than 170,000 Ada County voters as of Monday have cast their ballot for this November’s election, which nearly equals November 2016’s total turnout.
The Ada County Clerk’s Office has been tracking absentee and early voting data, and Monday’s numbers show a large number of requests for ballots and a high rate of return.
According to the office’s count, 192,240 ballots have been issued to voters in the county, and 170,597 of them have been returned or completed at early voting stations. Of those, 141,087 were absentee ballots, of which 119,354 have been returned.
Ada County is expecting as high as a 90% turnout this election. The number of ballots cast early represents more than half of the nearly 300,000 voters registered as of Oct. 24. The number of registered voters will likely increase, as voters can register on Election Day.
This election seems to be on track to outstrip both 2012 and 2016’s general election numbers.
In 2016, 202,971 residents cast ballots in Ada County, while in 2012, 184,007 ballots were returned. In both of those years, absentee ballots and early voting were done a much lower rate than in 2020, with 70,436 residents voting absentee or early in 2016 and 50,430 doing the same in 2012.
In Idaho, nearly half the state’s registered voters have already cast ballots.
There have been 491,946 combined early and absentee votes, per the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, and about 70,000 absentee ballots are still out there. They think they might pass 500,000 ballots returned by tomorrow morning. #idpol— Nathan Brown (@NateBrownNews) November 2, 2020
In 2016, 710,545 ballots were counted in Idaho, and as of Monday, more than 97 million Americans have voted, 70.9% of the total number of votes counted in the 2016 general election.